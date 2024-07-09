Kerala Cricket Association coach confesses to molesting minor trainee: Police

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) coach Manu, who was arrested on the complaint of molesting minor trainees, has confessed to the crime, said the Cantonment Police.

Manu admitted to sexually abusing a minor trainee at a lodge in Tenkasi six years ago, the police said. Six cases of sexual abuse, which allegedly took place in the 2017-18 period, have been registered against Manu. He has yet to confess to the other complaints, the police said.

The investigators said they have circumstantial evidence and statements from survivors. Manu's mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination.

Manu, a native of Sreevaraham, was arrested on June 12 on a complaint that he molested a trainee in a toilet when she was 11. Six more trainees have alleged that Manu molested them during cricket training sessions held in the city in 2018.

The minor trainee, who filed the initial complaint, had moved to another city after her ordeal. Recently, she returned to Thiruvananthapuram for a tournament and confronted Manu. He was taken into custody after this incident. Later, other trainees came forward with complaints.

The trainees complained that Manu tortured them and also made them pose nude for photographs. They have complained that Manu tricked them into posing nude inside the gym and toilets at the KCA headquarters by claiming it was part of a physical evaluation process meant for the KCA and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

Manu allegedly molested the girls during tournaments held at Attingal and Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu. Those who resisted were dropped from tournaments and ignored at training sessions.

The complainants have also alleged that Manu made sexual remarks during sessions. The police said the survivors will be provided counselling. Meanwhile, a parent who complained against Manu has alleged that his e-mail has been hacked. He has claimed that e-mails sent to the District Cricket Association and the KCA have been deleted and cleared from the trash folder.