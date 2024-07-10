Malappuram woman's family alleges police inaction allowed abusive husband to flee country

Malappuram: The family of a newlywed woman in Malappuram has alleged that her abusive husband managed to slip out of the country as the police failed to take action on a complaint of domestic violence.

The family members have claimed they filed a complaint with the Vanitha Police Station in Malappuram on May 22, against Vengara native Muhammed Faiz. They allegedly produced documents supporting their claim of injuries sustained by the woman at the hands of Faiz. She suffered injuries to her spine, ear and abdomen, the family said.

The 19-year-old woman from Vengara married Faiz on May 2, and the incident of domestic abuse came to light after the woman's parents heard her cry over the phone. According to the parents, Faiz complained about his wife's friendships and assaulted her demanding more dowry.

The woman underwent treatment four times while residing at Faiz's house. He allegedly threatened to leak her private photographs if she complained about the assaults.