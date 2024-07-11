Akash Thillankery's modified jeep seized by police in Malappuram

Kalpetta: The police have seized the jeep in which Akash Thillankery, an accused in the Shuhaib murder case, travelled in violation of the law. The vehicle, which was traveling through Panamaram town, was seized from Malappuram following the directive of the Motor Vehicles Department and brought to the Panamaram Police station.



The large tires and extra fittings attached to the vehicle were removed, but the roof has not been restored. The police informed the media that the vehicle will be handed over to the RTO. The Motor Vehicles Department had fined the vehicle owner and blacklisted the vehicle.

Last Sunday, Akash traveled through Wayanad in the modified jeep, and videos of the jeep traveling through Panamaram were shared on social media. The case was registered based on these visuals. The High Court, which intervened in the matter, directed the police to take action.

The RTO registered a case against the vehicle owner, Sulaiman, a resident of Morayur, Malappuram. Nine charges were filed against him, along with a fine of Rs 45,500. The RTO's investigation also revealed that Akash does not have a driver's license.