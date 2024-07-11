Kannur Kalari gurukkal held for sexually assaulting American trainee

Kannur: A Kalari teacher (gurukkal) in Kannur district has been arrested for alleged sexual assault on an American woman.

The accused is Sujith K (53), a native of Thottada, who runs a Kalari (centre teaching traditional martial arts of Kalaripayatt) near Kannur Town.

According to the Kannur Town Police, Sujith sexually assaulted the 43-year-old woman, who came to the city to study Kalaripayatt. As per the FIR, the first instane of sexual harassment took place last November. However, a complaint was also registered yesterday.

Sujith has been booked under section 354 (intention to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been remanded.