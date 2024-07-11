Kannur Kalari gurukkal held for sexually assaulting American trainee

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 11, 2024 09:02 PM IST Updated: July 11, 2024 09:07 PM IST
Sujith K (53). Photo: Special arrangement

Kannur: A Kalari teacher (gurukkal) in Kannur district has been arrested for alleged sexual assault on an American woman.
The accused is Sujith K (53), a native of Thottada, who runs a Kalari (centre teaching traditional martial arts of Kalaripayatt) near Kannur Town.

According to the Kannur Town Police, Sujith sexually assaulted the 43-year-old woman, who came to the city to study Kalaripayatt. As per the FIR, the first instane of sexual harassment took place last November. However, a complaint was also registered yesterday.

Sujith has been booked under section 354 (intention to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been remanded.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA