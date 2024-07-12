IMD issues three-hour moderate rain warning for four Kerala districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast three hours of moderate rainfall with wind speed gusting up to 40 km/hr in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Ernakulam and Thrissur today.

The alert is valid till 9 pm.

Water logging on major roads and flooding in many parts of low-lying areas and river banks can be expected, the IMD stated in its latest update.

The public has been urged to restrict non-essential movement due to the possibility of landslides and landslips.

In an earlier alert, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

However, an update issued an hour later placed orange alert only on Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Kannur. These districts could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm). A yellow alert has been retained for nine other districts except the southern districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, which are placed on a green alert (no rain warning).