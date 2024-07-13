PSC bribe allegation: CPM ousts Pramod Kottoolli

Kozhikode: The district committee of CPM here on Saturday expelled its Kozhikode town area committee leader Pramod Kottoolli terming his explanation over the PSC bribery allegation unsatisfactory. It is alleged that Pramod received Rs 22 lakh from a doctor after promising membership in the Kerala Public Service Commission. He reportedly used the name of PWD Minister Mohammad Riyas to convince the doctor. The district committee meeting of the party took the action after raising suspicion over his financial deals.



When the officials of the party proposed to avoid stringent action and mulled demotion or suspension, a group of members opposed it. They claimed that the party obtained strong evidence against Pramod to prove the bribery allegation. Any failure to take strong action against Pramod would promote a wrong message to the society, they argued. Considering these arguments, the district committee ousted Pramod from the party's primary membership.

Talking to the media persons, Pramod claimed that neither party leadership nor the area committee informed him about his expulsion.

Pramod begins protest

Seeking evidence for the allegations against him, Pramod launched a sit-in in front of the house of Sreejith who raised the bribery charges against him. Alleging conspiracy against him, the expelled leader accused Sreejith of raising the fake bribery charges against him. Along with his mother and son, Pramod headed to Sreejith's house at Chevayoor to stage a sit-in seeking a response from him. He asserted that Sreejith must prove his allegations before his mother. He asserted that Sreejith must answer his questions including who recieved the money, for whom, when and where the money was handed over to the person.

Pramod, his mother and son stage protest in front of Sreejith's house. Photo: Manorama News

Demanding a probe into the allegations, he said that he would file a complaint officially soon. "Today, we can use technology to identify whether a person is lying or not. I'm ready for a lie detection test," he declared.

Though the media asked him whether a rift in CPM triggered the charges against him, he claimed that he dedicated his whole life to the party. He asserted that he wouldn't demand the party to review its decision, but he only aimed to prove his innocence before his mother.

“I'm not challenging the party. I have been serving the party since the age of 14. This is a fight of an ordinary man. I am not a party of any real estate mafia. Some people are trying to frame me as a liar and a bad person. I'm just trying to prove my innocence,” said Pramod while staging a protest in front of the complainant's house.