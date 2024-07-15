TVM sanitation worker's death, root cause was garbage pile in Amayizhanjan canal: Railways

With the state government and the city corporation holding the Railways accountable for the death of Joy, a sanitation worker who was engaged in cleaning of Amayizhanjan canal, Southern Railways, Thiruvananthapuram division has pointed out that there was indiscriminate disposal of garbage in the canal in the corporation area.

In a press note attached with pictures issued hours after the news conference held by LSG Minister M B Rajesh, the Railway authorities said that the root of the incident ( death of Joy) was piling of garbage in Amayizhanjan canal.

The body of the deceased was found along with garbage in the Thakaraparambu area, which is around 750 m away from the railway premises. That shows the flow of water in the canal under the railway track was taking place, the release noted. It further said that in order to prevent choking in the canal, railway has already provided metal mesh at the entry point of the canal near railway boundary.

''This prevents sizable amount of garbage from entering into railway premises, still garbage does enter and can choke the canal during heavy rains. The open to sky area of the canal is enclosed in a 13 feet high metal fence. There is no likelihood of dumping waste across this fence. Railways have a system of waste disposal in place.

The waste generated during passenger handling are properly taken away from the station. Thus the possibility of dumping of Railway waste in the canal is not there. All the coaches running in Indian Railways are fitted with bio-toilets. This prevents open discharge of waste materials,'' according to the release.

The Railways cited that the cleaning exercise was carried out in earlier years also particularly before the start of monsoon to prevent flooding inside railway premises. The release notes that despite the canal being under the primary maintenance of the Irrigation Department, Railways had undertaken the cleaning efforts as per the letters from The Secretary, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and entrusted a contractor to clear the waste from the railway portion of Amayizhanchan canal.