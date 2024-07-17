Rain losses: Two houses destroyed, 71 damaged in Ernakulam dist; 54 sent to relief camps

Kochi: Incessant rain lashing Ernakulam for the past two days has damaged over 70 houses and sent 54 people to relief camps in the district.

Two houses were destroyed while 71 suffered partial damage in the rain, as per official figures released on Wednesday afternoon. One house each in Aluva and Paravur taluk was destroyed.

In Kochi taluk, two houses in Kumbalangi village were damaged while a portion of a two-storey building at Mattancherry collapsed. No casualties were reported.

A relief camp has been opened at a government school at Kuttikkattukara in Paravur taluk and 12 families have been shifted there. Those who have been shifted to the camp include 22 men, 18 women and 14 children. There are six elderly people among them.

In Muvattupuzha taluk, 16 houses got damaged. The compound walls of three houses were damaged partially.

Six houses were damaged in Aluva taluk while a house at Parakkadavu village collapsed. Farmers of Elavoor in Parakkadavu village suffered huge losses with heavy winds destroying rubber, coconut, nutmeg and banana crops in the area. The protection wall of a septic tank at Cjovvara collapsed.

Three houses in Kothamangalam taluk were damaged – two in Kuttampuzha village and one in Pindimana.

In Kanayannoor taluk, 13 houses were damaged. A tiled road along a canal near Ayyanad LP School at Chembumukku near Vazhakkala caved in. The well on the premise of a house in Thiruvankulam village also caved in. Fifteen houses were damaged in Kunnathunad taluk.

Fourteen houses were damaged while two houses suffered minor defects in Paravur village.