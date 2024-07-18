Car passenger assaults KSRTC driver for honking at Tripunithura

Kochi: A KSRTC driver was allegedly assaulted by a car passenger, for honking, at Tripunithuta in Kochi on Thursday. The incident happened around 7.30 am. The driver, Subair, sustained injuries to his hand and head and was admitted to a hospital.



According to Subair, he honked when he saw the car stopped in front of the bus. "They were blocking the bus. The car driver then lowered his side mirror and gestured, questioning why I sounded the horn. As I edged the bus forward, he again stopped the car in front of us. He then came over, opened the bus door on my side, and hit me on my head and hand," Subair told Manorama News.

Subair added that the car driver abused him verbally. "I didn't provoke him. I didn't even get a chance to respond," he said.

Tripunithura Hill Palace police started investigating the incident though the car is yet to be identified. Subair is a driver at the KSRTC’s Ernakulam depot.