Kerala rain: Red alert in two districts, one dead

Thiruvananthapuram: With heavy rain and gusty winds continuing to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Wayanad and Kannur, while an orange alert is in effect for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod. Thiruvananthpuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha are under a yellow alert. (A red alert signifies heavy to extremely heavy rain exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert indicates very heavy rain ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Meanwhile, the body of a missing migrant worker was found in a quarry in Manjeri on Thursday. The deceased, Dhisk Mandika, was a native of Odisha.

The Kannur Air India Express flight, which was supposed to reach the Kannur International Airport on Thursday morning, was diverted to Kochi as the runway wasn't visible due to heavy rain.

Rain-related damages

Heavy rain continues to cause havoc in central and northern Kerala. As heavy rain continues to batter Wayanad, the number of relief camps has now reached 20.

Kozhikode has experienced rain-related damage in 34 villages, with thirty-three houses partially destroyed and five relief camps set up. The Poonoor River is overflowing, leading to a temporary ban on traffic along the Mallikkadavu-Thanneerpanthal road.

In Palakkad, a tree fell onto a building at Mangalam Dam, causing structural damage and disrupting electricity supply in the area. A major disaster was averted as the incident occurred before office hours.

In Chembukkavu, Thrissur, a coconut tree fell onto an electric pole on the road.

Meanwhile, a protest erupts in Pothukallu, Malappuram, amid fears of hill collapse behind the tribal colony due to heavy rains.

In Kannur's Ancharakandi, a wall collapsed while children were leaving the madrasa, narrowly avoiding a major disaster as they managed to escape. Near the Kottaram - Periyath junction, a car slid into a waterlogged area. The stranded passengers were rescued. A portion of the Nayikkali stretch of the Mattannur - Mannur road washed away into a nearby river.

Dam shutters opened

All shutters of the Malankara Dam have been raised by 50 centimetres. Residents along the banks of the Muvattupuzha River and Thodupuzha River are advised to remain vigilant.

In Ernakulam district's high-range areas, intermittent heavy rain last night caused damage in several places. The Kudamunda bridge in Kothamangalam is submerged, disrupting traffic. Due to the opening of all the shutters of the Bhoothathankettu Dam, residents along the Periyar River are advised to remain vigilant.

Four shutters of the Peruvannamuzhi Dam have been opened. The Kakkayam Dam is also overflowing. The water level in Kuttanad has reached a dangerous level due to the influx of water from the eastern rains.

The shutters of the Kanjirapuzha Dam in Palakkad may be raised further. The water level in the Bharathapuzha River has risen, flooding several areas in Thrithala. There are complete restrictions on entering forest tourism centres.