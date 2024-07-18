School bus plunges into canal in Palakkad, several students hurt

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 18, 2024 05:36 PM IST
It is learnt that the bus plunged into the canal after the driver lost control. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Palakkad: A few students were injured after a school bus of ASM school at Alathur plunged into a canal at Vaveli here on Thursday evening. Manorama News reported that around four students suffered minor injuries. They were rushed to the nearby Alathur taluk hospital. Meanwhile, police sources hinted that none of the students were seriously hurt.

According to reports, around 20 students were on the bus. It is assumed that the bus plunged into the canal after the driver lost control.

The accident occurred when the schools reopened for classes after five-day-long holidays amid heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in Palakkad on Thursday.

