Bicycle thief held in Alappuzha; cops say he faces charges in 15 theft cases

Alappuzha: Harippad police here on Wednesday arrested a wanted criminal Rajappan (61) who is notorious for stealing bicycles and offerings from temples. He was nabbed from the premises of Haripad railway station.



“Rajappan is a history-sheeter. Though a native of Kannur, he has been living in Haripad recently and stealing bicycles. Before that, he has spent jail time caught for stealing offerings boxes from temples,” a police official said.

Rajappan used to arrive in a specific area in his scooter and observe people coming to various commercial establishments on bicycles. Once the owner went inside, he simply got on the cycle and peddled away.

Rajappan. Photo: Special Arrangement

“He targeted cycles as it is easier to steal and presented less risk. There was less chance of the owners filing a complaint with the police,” the official said.

Rajappan is facing charges for 15 bicycle thefts that had happened in Haripad over the past few weeks. On Monday, he reportedly stole the cycle of Karthikapally native Jyothish. After receiving a complaint from Jyothis, police launched a probe and identified the thief as Rajappan after checking CCTV visuals in the area.

“While he is a native of Kannur and has a family there, he has not been there for the past six years. He is estranged from his wife and has been living in Haripad.”

Rajappan used to sell the stolen cycles in different shops saying they were second-hand ones he bought for personal use. He was produced before the court on Thursday.