Cochin Shipyard delivers 15th passenger vessel to Kochi Water Metro

Kochi: The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has delivered one more boat to the Kochi Water Metro Ltd. With this, the CSL has delivered 15 of the 23 passenger vessels ordered by the Water Metro. The electric hybrid boat has a capacity of 100 passengers.

Harikrishnan S, chief general manager, CSL, and Shaji P Jananardhanan, chief general manager, KMRL, signed the delivery protocol document on Saturday at a ceremony held at CSL, in the presence of directors of the two companies along with senior officials from KMRL, CSL, DNV, and IRS.

“The Electric Hybrid 100 Pax Water Metro Ferry BY 126 is a state-of-the-art vessel designed to provide an efficient, eco-friendly, and convenient transportation option for residents and visitors in Kochi. With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, this ferry is equipped with electric hybrid technology, ensuring reduced emissions and minimised environmental impact,” a CSL spokesperson said.

The Water Metro, in a statement, said it is expecting the remaining six boats to be delivered by October 2024 and two more by next year. The Water Metro operates at 10 terminals across Kochi. The operational terminals are located at: Vytilla, Kakkanad, High Court, Bolgatty, Vypeen, Fort Kochi, South Chittoor, Eloor, Cheranalloor and Mulavukad North. Next two terminals at Willington Island and Kumbalam are expected to be ready for opening within the next two months.