Tenders out for consultant to navigate Vizhinjam port-led industrial growth voyage

Thiruvananthapuram: A week after Vizhinjam port welcomed its first mother ship with much fanfare, Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) has taken the step towards tapping the business potential of the port. VISL has invited a request for proposal for the selection of consultant for port-led industrialization.

Vizhinjam International Seaport is likely to be commissioned in September or October 2024. The tender document notes that Vizhinjam is gaining global importance due to the logistic-linked business potentials.

''Multiple agencies are interested to make use of the development potentials, which in turn resulted in a demand to procure the land within the immediate vicinity of the ports. Keeping in view the high importance of the port, it is high time to look into the possibilities of leveraging the port which shall lead to socio-economic growth and enhanced employment opportunities. In order to evolve a strategic approach for the business plan to make use of the potentials of the port to make a self-sustainable model for VISL, a detailed study on the market and the business options best fit for the existing conditions need to be carried out,'' the document notes.

As per the scope of work, the objective is to identify potential land parcels, formulation of a cluster development plan and to develop a financially feasible project with attractive returns on investment. The consultant will carry out a detailed market study and prepare a feasibility analysis report. The business model report will include details like volume, investment, employment opportunities envisaged category-wise (skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled), extent of land required for the volume of business proposed, returns on investment, recommended special development regulations etc.

Using secondary sources of satellite images, a site suitability analysis for the search of potential land areas for the development of the economic activity clusters will be carried out. Each cluster will cover an extent of 200-250 acres and this cluster may be in a single location or in different locations with each land parcel not less than 40 acres.

A competition analysis report will also be prepared with regard to port-led industrialization. This will be done keeping in view the cost of land available in Tamil Nadu or south of Kerala wherein if the identified businesses are established, it shall have no implications on the distance to the port when compared to the difference in the cost of establishment in such locations other than the clusters identified by the consultant, as per the document.

The cluster development plan report will include details like market cost of the land identified, cost of compensation, mindset of locals in view of industrialization, basic infrastructure required and detailed business plan.

The pre-bid meeting will be held on July 26 and technical bid will be opened on August 10.