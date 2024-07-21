Nipah outbreak: No need to panic, says Kerala health minister

Malappuram: Health Minister Veena George here on Sunday said that all preventive measures are being taken to control the spread of Nipah virus in Malappuram district. Addressing the media, she said that there was no need to panic. She noted that the health department has already started tracing the patient's contacts. "Police are also helping the department in contact tracing," she added.



She confirmed that 63 people, among the contact list, are in the high-risk category. Of them, two children have developed symptoms. The health minister pointed out that one child is suffering from viral fever. A total of 246 people including children have been traced in the contact list of the patient.

The health department has started a survey to trace the source of the infection. The officials and volunteers will visit most houses on Sunday. The animal husbandry department has also launched an inspection across the district to identify whether any animals died recently. They will collect animal samples as part of the procedures to detect source of the virus.

In connection with the preventive measures, the health department has decided to launch fever clinics in Pandikkad's peripheral areas including Wandoor, Nilambur and Karuvarakundu. People with fever have been advised to strictly avoid contact with others including family members in areas close to the epicentre of Nipah outbreak.

Talking about the 14-year-old Nipah patient, the minister said that he is on ventilator support at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. The head of the medicine department will consult the patient on Sunday. Monoclonal antibody, procured from Australia for the boy's treatment, will be taken to the medical college hospital by noon, the minister said.

She added that there was no improvement in the boy's condition yet. She expressed hope that he will recover soon.

The Health Department said the child from Malappuram's Pandikkad had sought treatment at a private clinic on July 12. He was admitted to the same private hospital on July 15 but was later shifted to the private hospital at Perinthalmanna. From there he was shifted to the private hospital at Kozhikode. He was shifted to Kozhikode MCH after the National Institute of Virology in Pune confirmed that he had contracted Nipah virus.