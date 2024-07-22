Kozhikode/ Shirur: The Indian army personnel, National Disaster Response Force and Indian Navy have resumed their search for tracing Kozhikode native Arjun and two Karnataka natives who went missing in a massive landslide at Ankola in Shirur. Manorama News reported that the army will take its advanced Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) for the searches. Mud that seeped into the Gangavali River during the landslide will be completely removed intensifying the rescue efforts. Apart from the land, a search is also underway in the river. A 30-member team of volunteers from Mukkom will reach Shirur soon to join the search. Satellite images of the spot recorded on the day of the landslide are expected from ISRO today.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will consider a plea seeking action to take all possible measures to trace Arjun. The petition filed through Supreme Court advocate Biju Rama requested the apex court to issue a writ, order or direction to the Karnataka government in this regard.

The petition sought immediate action to expedite the search by using all possible steps including scientific methods to clear the entire debris round the clock to trace the missing man. The petitioner also accused the Karnataka government of delaying the search for Arjun and others who went missing on Tuesday. It noted that the rescue operations were only intensified on Friday despite the missing man's family raising a complaint.

Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan reached Shirur on Monday morning to take stock of the rescue efforts. He expressed hope with the current search and said that he would hold talks with Karwar MLA seeking all possible measures to trace Arjun. Though Karnataka officials claimed that 98 per cent of the mud was removed from the spot, Arjun's relatives on the spot and rescue worker Ranjith Israeli rubbished this. Arjun's sister Anju told media on Monday that the rescue operations must continue until her brother is found. She pointed out that search should be held on land and river without any failure.

Arjun's family addresses media. Photo: Manorama News

Arjun, a truck driver is feared trapped in the debris of the landslide-hit Shirur on Tuesday. Though the search entered its seventh day, the rescue team had not found Arjun or his truck yet.

Karnataka CM rubbishes lapses in search

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday inspected the rescue operations and instructed officials and the rescue teams to hasten the work, as heavy rains are pounding the region. Asserting that there has been no negligence or delay by his government in conducting the rescue, he said military personnel have joined the efforts. He said he had also ordered that the families of those who died in the landslide be given Rs 5 lakh compensation.

"Due to a landslide on NH 66 on July 16, about 10 people were missing. Out of them, seven bodies have been recovered, three are still missing, and rescue operations are going on. Forty-four personnel from SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and 24 from NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are a part of the rescue operation," Siddaramaiah said. Speaking to reporters after inspecting the landslide spot amid heavy rains, he said 44 personnel from the military have also joined today, while the Navy has been assisting in the operations from day one.

"Vehicles, including an empty gas tanker and a filled one (controlled release of gas has been done now) were washed away in the landslide. A tea shop was there at the spot and five members of the family (who ran it) have died in the incident... I have asked the district administration and the district in-charge minister to swiftly complete the rescue operations, as there are heavy rains," he said. He said he was unable to visit the spot earlier as the assembly is in session. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Uttara Kannada District In-charge Minister Mankal S Vaidya, legislators from the district and senior officials, among others, were present during the chief minister's visit and inspection. Under the supervision of Vaidya, the district administration is taking all the necessary measures, the CM said.

(With PTI inputs)