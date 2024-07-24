Two die after being hit by train while crossing railway track in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Two people, including an elderly woman, died after being hit by trains in two separate incidents here on Wednesday.

Shihab KP (35), son of Paramb Latheef, died after being hit by a train at Elathur in the early in the morning on Wednesday. The mortal remains will be shifted to the mortuary at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Police said that he might have been hit by the train while trying to cross the track.



In another accident, an elderly woman, who was coming back after selling arecanuts, was hit by a train at Chengottukavu, near Koyilandy. Padinjare Alippurath Kamalakshi Amma (77), wife of Damodaran Nair from Edakkulam, was found dead under the Chengottukavu railway overbridge by 10.30 am on Wednesday. The mortal remains have been shifted to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital, police said.

Mannichathu Prakashan (51), son of Kumaran from Thazhe Kuniyil, near Kalpathur was found dead two days ago just a kilometre away from the spot where the accident happened on Wednesday. People are reluctant to use railway overbridges and opt to cross the track directly, causing accidents, officials said.