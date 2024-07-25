'Can't tie down person to religion of birth': HC permits rectification in school certificates

Kochi: The High Court on Thursday allowed a plea moved by two students seeking to change their religion in their school certificates as they converted from Hinduism to Christianity a few years ago.

Passing the order, Justice VG Arun observed: “Even if it is to be accepted there is no provision enabling change of religion entered in school certificates, that is no reason to tie down a person to one religion, merely by reason of his birth. The freedom to practice and profess any religion of one's choice is guaranteed by Article 25(1) of the Constitution. If a person embraces another religion by exercising that freedom, necessary corrections will have to be made in his records.”

The petitioners, aged 24 and 25, were born to Hindu parents and followed Hindu religion till May 2017. The petitioners got converted to Christianity by getting baptized. The petitioners wanted to change their religion to Christianity in their school certificates on getting baptized. The petitioners approached the Controller of Examinations to change their names and religion on their School Certificates. The Controller of Examination rejected their request to make corrections stating that there is no provision enabling corrections in school certificates. Aggrieved by the rejection, the petitioners approached the High Court.

Referring to Naveed MC V@ Noufal v State of Kerala (2021), it was argued that the court has the power to issue directions to make rectifications in the certificates even in the absence of specific provisions.

The court stated that on embracing a new religion under the right to freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution, the petitioners have the right to make corrections regarding change of religion in their records also. The court referring to Naveed MC (supra) stated that refusal to make corrections in certificates could adversely impact the future of the petitioners. It added, “Moreover, such rigid approach militates against the Constitutional guarantee also.”

The court thus set aside the order of the Controller of Examination rejecting their request to make corrections regarding the change of religion in school certificates.

Accordingly, the court allowed the writ petition and directed the Controller of Examination to correct the entry regarding religion in the school certificates of the petitioners.

