This Kannur bridge will have two inaugural functions on same day at either end

A controversy has erupted at Chengalayi near Irikkoor over the proposed inauguration of the Adoor Kadavu Bridge. The Congress party has levelled allegations against the CPM saying that MLA Sajeev Joseph of Irikoor constituency was deliberately ignored in the inauguration plans scheduled for July 29.

While CPM MLA and state secretary M V Govindan is slated to inaugurate the bridge, the Congress party has announced an inauguration of the project at Chengalayi on the same day at the other end of the bridge.

The Adoor Kadavu bridge, which connects Malappattam panchayat in Taliparamba constituency and Chengalayi panchayat in Irikkur constituency, has now become a matter of political contention as both parties prepare for parallel inauguration events.

According to the Congress party, Sajeev Joseph was given less prominence than the Irikkur Block Panchayat President Robert George, who is presiding over the function in the initial plan. The controversy began when it was cited that Robert George, the Irikoor block panchayat president, was slated to preside over the function at Malappattam, a role that according to protocol should have been held by Sajeev Joseph.

Sajeev Joseph expressed his dismay, stating that he had not been informed about the inauguration or invited to any meetings regarding the event. He described the situation as "not fair" and a clear violation of protocol. "None of them have informed me about the function and have not invited me for any meetings to discuss the inauguration of the bridge," Sajeev Joseph stated, emphasizing the breach in protocol.

The Adoor Kadavu Bridge project, originally declared during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government, holds significant importance for the region, linking Malappattam and Chengalayi gram panchayats across the waterway. Amidst the political wrangling, a new brochure has been released, announcing MLA Sajeev Joseph as the presiding official at the Chengalayi side of the bridge inauguration.