Malappuram man held for extorting Rs 15 lakh from fuel station staff by promising role in movies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 25, 2024 10:27 PM IST
Niyas, the accused. Photo: Special arrangement

Thrissur: The Puthukkad Police on Thursday arrested a man for extorting Rs 15.5 lakh from a youngster by promising him roles in movies.

The accused is Niyas, 40, from Pandalamkunnu near Vandoor in Malappuram. He was taken into custody from Angadipuram in Malappuram on the complaint of a resident of Amballur.

According to the police, Niyas convinced the young man by showing photographs of prominent movie directors. The youngster, who worked at a fuel station, gave up the money he arranged by selling his gold and from his savings kept aside to build a house.
The police said Niyas has conducted similar frauds in other places as well. He was presented in court and remanded.

