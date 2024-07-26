Bag is full of money; bought 5 cents of land on moon: Woman techie's sarcastic reply to media

Kollam: Dhanya Mohan, the techie who allegedly siphoned off Rs 20 crore into five accounts since 2019 at a private company in Thrissur, had a response for the media that was a mix of sarcasm and anger when being escorted to the police jeep from the Kollam East police station, where she surrendered earlier today.

When asked if she had indeed committed the fraud, she said: "Yes, my bag is full of cash. Come, take it. I also bought five cents of land on the moon with the money."

The fraud was uncovered when the most recent transaction was detected. Dhanya transferred Rs 80 lakh from the digital personal loan account of the company to her own account in April. Dhanya, a native of Thirumullavaram, Kollam, was employed as an Assistant General Manager, Tech Lead at an IT product and service company backed by a prominent financial firm in Kerala. The police suspect that she may have used the money to purchase properties and land was bought in the name of her relatives.