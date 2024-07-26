Thrissur fraud: Woman techie who siphoned off Rs 20 cr surrenders in Kollam

Thrissur: Dhanya Mohan, an accused in an alleged financial fraud at a private company in Thrissur, surrendered at the Kollam East police station on Friday. According to preliminary police investigations, Dhanya, who was employed at the private company, siphoned off Rs 20 crore into five accounts since 2019, including those of her brother and father. The fraud was uncovered when the most recent transaction was detected.

The accused transferred Rs 80 lakh from April 2024 from the digital personal loan account of the company to her own account. Dhanya , a native of Thirumullavaram, Kollam, was employed as an Assistant General Manager, Tech Lead at an IT product and service company backed by a prominent financial firm in Kerala. The police suspect that she may have used the money to purchase properties and land was bought in the name of her relatives.

Based on a complaint by Sushil Krishnankutty, who works as the Application head of the company, the Valappad Police have registered a case and formed a special seven member investigation team to probe the case. The investigation is led by Valappad Police Inspector. The police team, led by Rural SP Navneet Sharma, conducted a search at Dhanya's rental residence on Friday. Dhanya decamped as soon as she got wind of the talk that her fraud was detected.