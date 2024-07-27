Kerala's first zoo-safari park to come up in Kannur

Kannur: Kerala's first zoo-safari park is set to come up at Taliparamba, Kannur district. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has approved the project during a high-level meeting, marking a significant step in promoting wildlife tourism in the region.

The zoo safari will be established on a 250-acre plot of plantation corporation land along the Taliparamba-Alakode state highway. An agreement has been signed between the Plantation Corporation under the Nadukani division and the Revenue Department to hand over the land for this ambitious project. Chief Minister Vijayan has directed the Revenue Department to complete all necessary formalities within ten days.

Designed to offer a unique experience, the zoo safari will allow animals to roam freely in a natural habitat rather than being confined to cages. Tourists will traverse the park in safely covered vehicles, ensuring both an immersive and secure experience. The land will be preserved in its current form, with efforts to develop a natural forest setting.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran announced that Malabar will eventually have two such initiatives, with a Zoological Park coming up in Peruvannamuzhi in Kozhikode district. This initiative is expected to draw a significant number of tourists, providing a boost to the local economy and promoting conservation awareness.

"The zoo safari at Taliparamba will offer a unique opportunity for visitors to observe animals in a natural habitat, enhancing their understanding and appreciation of wildlife," Minister A K Saseendran told Onmanorama.

In addition to the wildlife safari, the park will feature a botanical garden, a natural history museum, and rainwater harvesting projects. These attractions aim to educate visitors about the region's biodiversity and sustainable practices.

With its innovative approach to wildlife tourism, the Taliparamba Zoo safari promises to be a major attraction, contributing to the conservation of biodiversity while providing an unforgettable experience for visitors.