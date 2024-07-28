Delhi coaching centre flood: Malayali JNU research scholar was son of retired DySP, professor

Kochi: Malayali student Nevin Dalvin (28) was among the three UPSC aspirants who died in a flood at a civil service training centre in Delhi on Sunday. According to reports Nevin, who was also a research scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University, reached the library at Rau's IAS Study Circle in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area around 10 on Saturday morning. Reports of the library, which was functioning out of the coaching institute's basement, flooding reached authorities by 7pm. The bodies of the three students were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department.

Nevin's parents, who learned of their son's death during church on Sunday morning fell ill. They were subsequently admitted to a hospital. Nevin's uncle will travel to Delhi by a 3.30 pm flight on Sunday. The autopsy will be conducted thereafter.

His mother, Dr T S Lancelet was the former head of the geography department at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) at Kalady. Though Nevin's family hails from Thiruvananthapuram, the family moved to Kaladi for his mother's work. Nevin's father is Retired DySP Delvin Suresh.

Three students including Nevin died after the basement of the building housing the coaching centre Rao's IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday evening. The other two victims are: Shreya Yadav, native of Ambedkar Nagar district of UP and Tanya Soni from Telangana.