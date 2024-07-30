Landslide hits Vilangad in Kozhikode, one missing, several trapped, villagers await help

Kozhikode: Many residents are feared to be trapped at Vilangad in Vanimal Gram panchayat following a landslide here on Tuesday. A newly inaugurated bridge at Urutti was partially washed following the incident limiting access to landslide-hit areas, Sarada, a member of nearest ward Karukulam said. at Vilangad.

''Around 75-100 persons are trapped at a place called Manjacheli. They need to be evacuated, at present fire force and police have not been able to reach there owing to obstructions along the road caused by the landslide. Besides some families of Vayadum colony also have to be evacuated. One person Mathew Kulathinkal is reported missing,'' Selma Raju vice president of Vanimal panchayat and ward member of Vilangad said.

Visuals posted by one George who said he lived near Vilangad on X showed massive destruction. He posted on X that many of his neighbours are affected. Onmanorama couldn't independently verify the visuals and images.