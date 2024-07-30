'Deeply anguished by Wayanad landslide' Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi heads to Kerala

Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and congress leader Priyanka Gandhi are heading to Wayanad in response to the extensive landslides that struck various hilly areas of the district. The opposition leader has expressed anguish over the landslide at Chooral Mala in Wayanad. He said he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and District Collector DR Meghasree. "I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon.

"I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).