Wayanad landslides: 12 dead, 400 families isolated following bridge collapse

Wayanad: Major landslides have struck Meppadi, Mundakkai Town and Chooral Mala here in the early hours of Tuesday killing at least 12 people. The district administration confirmed the death of four persons including a child. More than 50 people were hospitalised.



The first landslide occurred in Mundakkai Town at around 1 am during heavy rain. While the rescue operations were ongoing, a second landslide struck near Chooral Mala School at around 4 am. The school, functioning as a camp, and nearby houses and shops were flooded with water and mud.

Read: Wayanad landslide hit school functioning as relief camp, several trapped, says teacher

It has been reported that around 400 families have been stranded in the region following the collapse of the bridge in Chooral Mala Town. This bridge is the only access to Attamala in Mundakkai, and its collapse has severely hampered rescue operations. Many people have been injured, and several vehicles have been washed away. The full extent of the damage remains unknown due to the power supply being cut off.

The state government has sought the help of the military for rescue operations and a team from Wellington, the headquarters of Madras Regiment has started for Wayanad. The District Collector, the Police Chief, and Kalpetta MLA T Siddique have arrived at the site to coordinate rescue operations. The fire force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are already on the scene, and an additional NDRF team is on its way to the area. Efforts are ongoing to rescue isolated individuals in the region. Minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli started to the spot. More ministers to reach Wayanad.

Two helicopters from Sulur Air force station is expected tp reach Wayanad shortly. Two teams of Kannur defence security corps have also been directed to move to Wayanad, State Emergency operations centre said.

Control rooms opened

The state health department has opened control rooms in the wake of landslides in Wayanad. The numbers for emergency medical assistance are 8086010833 and 9656938689. Health Minister Veena George said that Vythiri, Mananthavadi, Kalpetta and Meppadi hospitals have been equipped for any kind of emergency. Health workers were deployed from Monday night and more health workers are being brought in , Health Minister said.