Elephant, which caused traffic jam at Swaraj round, goes on rampage in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 31, 2024 01:07 PM IST Updated: July 31, 2024 01:34 PM IST
thrissur elephant
The elephant walked from Thangamani to Kokkalla Junction, becoming aggressive at several points along the way. Photo: Special Arrangement.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: An elephant named Kadakkachaal Ganeshan went on a rampage in Koorkkanchery here on Tuesday injuring its mahout, Siyad, a native of Puthunagaram, Palakkad. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the mahout was attempting to loosen the elephant's chains.

Siyad sustained rib injuries in the incident. He was initially taken to the Mulamkunnathukavu Medical College and later transferred to a private hospital in Thrissur. Ganeshan is owned by Najeel of Kadakkachaal House. After the incident, the elephant was taken to the owner's house in Koorkkanchery.

 However, the animal went on a rampage again at night during an attempt to load it onto a truck. The elephant walked from Thangamani to Kokkalla Junction, becoming aggressive at several points along the way.

Eventually, late at night, the owner and other mahouts managed to restrain the elephant. Last month, Kadakachaal Ganesh and mahout Siyad made news for causing a traffic jam at Swaraj Round.

