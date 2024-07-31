Humanity at work in Wayanad, says Justice Devan Ramachandran; urges for donations

Kochi: Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday hailed the rescue efforts at landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district, saying a great amount of humanity was on display at the tragedy-struck spots.

He urged the people to make monetary contributions to help the affected people. He was speaking after visiting a collection centre opened at Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra to collect the materials for the people affected by the landslides.

“Kerala is standing together. The affected-people need to be provided help in the form of money more than materials. Though forces like NDRF and Fire and Rescue Services are leading the operations, even ordinary people are braving rains to do their pat. I don’t think in any other part of the eowrld so many people would join hands for such a cause. I’m proud of our people,” the jurist said.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve,who also visited the collection centre, said even minor contributions were important in the massive mission to help the affected. The minister was accompanied by District Collector NSK Umesh.

Minister P Rajeeve and District Collector NSK Umesh at a relief material collection centre at Kadavanthra in Kochi on Wednesday. Photo: Special arrangement

“We have been able to collect enough relief materials. Only those who have already bought materials need to donate them now. People should make monetary donations realising that even a small amount has a large mission to take up,” the minister said.

He called on companies and organisations to donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund using their CSR funds. He repeated the government’s stance that people should not visit the tragedy-hit areas unnecessarily as it would put a hindrance to the rescue operations.

The collection centre was opened by the district administration with the cooperation of Anbodu Kochi initiative an Inter Agency group. The centre has the facility to accept donations through QR Code, account transfer and cheques.

Fort Kochi Sub Collector K Meera is the nodal officer of the centre. The centre would function through Thursday, August 1.