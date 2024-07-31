Wayanad: The search and rescue mission in Mundakkai following the massive landslide here on July 30 resumed on Wednesday morning.

Over 162 people died in the multiple landslides that wrecked Mundakkai and Chooralmala of Kerala's Wayanad district. The 20-hour-long rescue operation was temporarily suspended late on Tuesday night.



The bodies of 83 victims have been identified so far. Postmortem procedures of 143 dead bodies were also completed. Of these, 32 bodies were handed over to their relatives on Tuesday. At present, 78 dead bodies are kept in Meppadi Social Health Center and 32 dead bodies are kept in Nilambur District Hospital. Many were feared trapped under the debris. Several injured were taken to WIMS Hospital in Meppadi. At Nilambur, 25 unidentified body parts have also been washed up through Chaliyar.

Currently, 191 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. As part of the Wayanad disaster, 45 relief camps have been opened. 3,069 people are staying in relief camps. More than 50 houses were destroyed in the landslide that completely swept away the little town of Mundakkai.

Heavy engineering equipment and rescue dog teams are being airlifted and disaster relief teams have been dispatched by the Indian Coast Guard to Wayanad for helping in the rescue operations. 300 military personnel of the Indian Armed Forces were moved forthwith to commence rescue operations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to take stock of the rescue and relief work undertaken by Army units. Meanwhile, the ministry in a statement said the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) district HQ (Kerala & Mahe) and ICG station in Beypore dispatched disaster relief teams (DRT) to the affected areas.

The teams are equipped with essential disaster relief materials such as rubber inflatable boats for rescue operations, diesel-driven pumps to manage water and drainage issues, life jackets for safety, raincoats and gum boots for personnel protection in adverse weather and other earth-clearing implements for clearing debris and accessing affected areas, the statement said.

Photo: Manorama

The ICG also dispatched food materials, drinking water and other essential supplies to support the affected population. The distribution of these supplies is being coordinated with the district disaster management team to ensure efficient aid delivery.

Photo: Manorama

An Army official said an initial request for assistance was received at 4.30 am. The official requisition followed at 10.30 am. Early deployments included two Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) columns from the Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre, Kannur, and two HADR teams from the 122 TA Battalion, Kozhikode.

Rescue operation underway after a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains, in Wayanad district, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Photo: PTI

The state government has requested the deployment of a 690-feet Bailey bridge. Currently, up to 330 feet of the bridge is being moved from the Madras Engineer Group Centre, Bangalore, by road. The remaining parts are being airlifted from Delhi Cantonment, the Army said late on Tuesday.

One 110-feet Bailey bridge is being airlifted from Delhi. Additional engineering resources will be mobilised based on assessments by the engineer recce team.

Two additional columns from the 91 Infantry Brigade in Thiruvananthapuram are on standby and will be airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), it added. Army officials said a control centre was being established in Kozhikode under Brigadier Arjun Segan, commandant of the Para Regimental Training Centre. This centre will coordinate all HADR efforts on the ground. Teams from the 122 TA Battalion are assisting the National Disaster Response Force in rescue operations and damage assessment.