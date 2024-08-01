100 years; disasters that shattered Kerala’s heart

Our Correspondent
Published: August 01, 2024 11:40 AM IST Updated: August 01, 2024 11:44 AM IST
Photo: File/ Manorama.

With at least 282 lives lost so far in the series of landslides that struck Wayanad on Tuesday, here is a list of disasters that have devastated Kerala, each resulting in more than 40 fatalities.

1924 July-August: A massive flood struck Travancore, Kochi, and Malabar, causing widespread devastation. Continuous downpour for days submerged all low-lying areas. Unfortunately, no records are available to determine the exact number of deaths.

1952 January 14: A fire broke out in a building storing firecrackers and gunpowder during the Sabarimala festival, resulting in the deaths of seven people.

1961 July 4: Landslides in Attappadi, Palakkad, claimed the lives of 73 individuals.

1979 March 30: A bus overturned at Kaliyikkapadiyil near Kumbazha in Pathanamthitta, leading to 46 fatalities.

1979 May 9: An unmanned rail crossing in Akapparambu, Ernakulam district, witnessed a tragic accident where 41 tourists from Tamil Nadu died after their bus was hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Jayanthi Janata Express.

1982 September 2: The hooch tragedy in Vypin, Ernakulam, resulted in 78 deaths.

1985 June 26-27: Landslides in different parts of Idukki killed 55 people.

1988 July 8: The Bangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Island Express fell into the Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam from the Perumon bridge, causing 105 deaths.

1999 January 14: A stampede at Pampa hilltop during the Makarajyothi festival led to the death of 53 Ayyappa devotees.

2001 March 11: A bus caught fire while descending a steep slope at Pookkiparambu near the Kozhichena AR Camp in Kottakkal, Malappuram district, resulting in 44 fatalities.

2001 June 22: A train accident where it fell into the Kadalundy River killed 52 people.

2001 November 9: A landslide in Amboori, Thiruvananthapuram, claimed 38 lives.

2004 December 26: The tsunami waves that hit Kerala’s coasts claimed 171 lives and destroyed 190 coastal villages, affecting over 400,000 families across six districts.

2009 September 30: A tourist boat operated by the KTDC sank in Thekkady lake, resulting in 45 deaths.

2011 January 14: A stampede at Uppupara in Vallakadavu, Idukki, during the Makarajyothi festival killed 106 Sabarimala devotees.

2016 April 10: A fire during a fireworks display at the Puttingal temple claimed 110 lives.

2017 November: Cyclone Ockhi ravaged the Kerala coast, officially killing 52 people and leaving over 100 missing. The Latin Church estimated the death toll among fishermen at 317.

2018 August: Kerala witnessed its worst flood since its formation, affecting all 14 districts and claiming 483 lives.

2019 August 8: A landslide at Kavalappara Muthappan hill in Nilambur, Malappuram, killed 59 people.

2020 August 6: A landslide at Pettimudi in Rajamala, Munnar, resulted in 70 fatalities.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA