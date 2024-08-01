Army opens Bailey bridge for search, relief ops in landslide-hit Wayanad's Chooralmala

Wayanad: The army has completed the construction of a Bailey bridge connecting the landslide-hit Mundakai and Chooralmala on Thursday evening to ease the search and relief operations.

The bridge with a weight capacity of 24 tonne was opened for people after Army drove a jeep through it to test its strength. Indian Air Force airlifted the materials needed for the bridge from Delhi to Kannur airport on Wednesday. They were taken to Wayanad in 17 trucks.



In the visuals aired on Manorama News, an ambulance of the Indian Army was seen crossing the bridge. The construction of the bridge confirmed that rescue and relief efforts to Mundakai and Chooralmala, which were hit by massive landslides, would be carried out effectively.

The bridge is built with a pier in the middle of the river. Though the Army had planned to complete the work by Thursday morning, heavy rain disrupted their efforts on Wednesday.

According to officials, the Army's rescue operation is being coordinated under the leadership of Major General VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kerala and Karnataka Sub Area. An additional 100 army personnel will soon arrive at the disaster site to support the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the volunteers have halted their search operations by Thursday evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the Army confirmed that all stranded people were rescued from Mundakai and Chooralmala.

