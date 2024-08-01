Wayanad landslides: How Safia and her three children raced to safety

Chooralmala: Safia was the first to sense danger. Noticing water filling up the front yard, she woke up her children, Mohammed Wazeen (27), Fahad Rahman (20), and Ayisha Neha (15).

By then, the water level had risen, and the heavy inflow was crashing against the house's wall. As the mother and children rushed outdoors, mud and slush flowed in, covering them. As the woman, the wife of Poythinippara Basheer of Mundakkai, waded through the slush with her children seeking an eyot of safety, they heard the sounds of the second landslide.

However, the trio managed to reach a nearby hill before water from the second landslide rushed down, carrying with it debris that could bury them alive. By the time they reached the elevated surface, the third landslide, too, had occurred.

The mother and children, lucky enough to survive the savage landslides, are in a relief camp. They are relieved to be alive and tell the tale of a post-midnight catastrophe.

A trip postponed and crumbling houses

The bags were packed but the torrential downpour forced Vaishna and Varna to postpone their trip to their mother's house at Vythiri by a day. The aftermath of the decision was nightmarish.

The house was in Mundakkai town. The first sign was an earth-shattering noise, followed by water gushing down by their house. A huge tree swept downhill in the second landslide stuck to the front of their house, completely closing one exit. The entire family — father, mother, and daughters — clung to each other but the strong current swirled and threw them apart. While leaving the room, they saw the two-storied house adjacent to theirs, crumbling to the ground.

The third landslide occurred while they were seeking safer ground. It destroyed their house, where they had stood in a terrified huddle a few minutes ago. Throughout their way, they heard strange, frightening noises, till they reached near the Stream Valley Resort.

Some 200 people had already reached the resort when the family, now without a house, arrived there. Nearby residents provided them with gruel, and water, and tried to comfort them. They were all marooned until the Army constructed a temporary bridge to the outside world.

Over 50 relatives missing, Unneenkutty tries to remain strong

Octogenarian Unneenkutty of Nellimunda is still waiting for his 51 relatives, who he has not seen since late Monday, July 29.

Now at the Primary Health Centre at Meppadi, he held tight to his walking stick as if his mental strength depended on it. The missing 51 were his wife Poothamkodan Ayishakutty's relatives — children of three older sisters and brother.

The children, children-in-law, and grandchildren of Ayishakutty's sisters Aachu, Pathumma, Ummachu, and brother Mohammed have been confirmed dead.

Unneenkutty said only the bodies of Aachu's husband Ali Aalikkal and his children have been recovered so far.

Manoj's wait continues for cousin, family

Manoj of Choondakkal reached Meppadi in search of his relative A Girish, Field Officer of HML Sentinel Rock Estate, and family. "There is nobody left in that house. There is nobody to identify their bodies if found, or to receive them," Manoj said.

The bodies of Girish, his wife, and younger son were found yesterday. Manoj has been waiting at the Primary Health Centre for search and rescue workers to find the bodies of Girish's elder son Sharon, his wife Pavithra, and two-year-old daughter. Pavithra is Manoj's cousin. Manoj is an employee of Pookode university.

Girish, who was working at Achoor estate, was transferred to Chooralmala three years ago. He was staying in the estate quarters. Sharon was an employee of a Honda showroom.

Ayisha left after ensuring family's safety

Meppadi: Ayisha of Pookkattil was the first to hear the landslide. She woke up the entire family. They all escaped with injuries, while Ayisha could not make it to safety.

Ayisha's grandson Ayan is in the hospital. The Class-2 student of Chooralmala school is worried that he could not find his grandmother. His father, a jeep driver, is undergoing treatment in another ward.