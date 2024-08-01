Wayanad landslides: 240 still missing as rescue op enters third day, over 1,000 saved

Wayanad: The army-led search and rescue mission in landslide-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala saved over 1,000 people till Wednesday. Extremely heavy rain triggered the landslides in the hilly areas of Wayanad early on Tuesday, leaving at least 277 people dead and more than 200 injured. Another 240 people are still missing.



The search and rescue operations will resume again on Thursday morning following a brief respite at night. Adverse weather conditions due to incessant rain pose challenges in the area.

The Army has set up a Command and Control Centre headed by Maj Gen VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, along with Brig Arjun Segan at Kozhikode for coordinating Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts.

Brig Segan carried out a reconnaissance of the affected areas in the early hours of Wednesday and guided the Army columns for further conduct of the rescue operation. The troops are conducting rescue operations along a six-kilometre stretch of landslide-affected areas. The troops forming part of the HADR columns were mobilised from Kannur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

Two columns each belonging to the Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre, Kannur, and 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Madras, Kozhikode, having a total strength of 225 personnel, were the first responders and reached the location to commence rescue operations in conjunction with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies.

Two additional HADR columns, including two medical teams having a strength of 135 personnel, were airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode by AN-32 and C-130 aircraft.

Bridges

The Army's Engineer Task Force from Madras Engineer Group and Centre (MEG & Centre), with 123 personnel, along with a set of 150-feet Bailey bridges, three earthmovers and other support equipment have been inducted into the affected area.

Construction of a bridge on the Meepadi-Choormala Road is under progress, including the induction of certain earthmoving equipment to the other side of the stream utilising air effort. The construction of a footbridge was completed overnight on July 30.

A C-17 aircraft carrying another set of a 110-feet Bailey bridge from Engineers Stores Depot, Delhi Cantonment, and three search and rescue dog teams have landed in Kannur. Additional resource requirements are being assessed based on the aerial and ground reconnaissance and needs of the civil administration.

During the day, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters undertook multiple sorties, dropping food items and other relief materials. The Army added that evacuation of civilian causalities was also executed from the cut-off areas. Naval aviation assets provided support in transporting the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and administration officials. Multiple aircraft are on standby in Thiruvananthapuram, Sulur and Thanjavur to provide air rescue at short notice.

Besides the aid in terms of medicine and first aid, ECHS Polyclinic, Kalpetta, is providing services of doctors, nursing assistants and ambulances to the flood operations columns.