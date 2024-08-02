Wayanad landslides: Death toll crosses 300, four found alive in search mission today

Wayanad: The landslides in Chooralmala and Mundakkai has left Kerala in mourning, with the death toll now crossing 318. Officials fear the number could rise as 296 people are still reported missing. Due to heavy rainfall, rescue operations, initially scheduled to halt at 4 pm, were prematurely suspended on Thursday. The mission resumed on Friday.

Search operation will be conducted by 40 teams in 6 zones.

Zone 1 -Punchirimattom region

Zone 2 - Mundakkai region

Zone 3 - School area

Zone 4 - Chooralmala town area

Zone 5 - Village area

Zone 6 - Downstream

The 10 Army Teams have been given the responsibilty of search and rescue in Zones 1,2,3,5 and 6. General Officer Commanding of Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area Major General VT Mathew in charge of Chooralmala.

The Bailey Bridge, which was constructed by the Army, will remain in place until a permanent bridge is built. With the completion of the Bailey Bridge between Chooralmala and Mundakkai, the required equipment for rescue operations can be transported to disaster-affected areas. In Mundakkai, 15 earthmoving machines have been deployed.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Wayanad to assess the situation, conducting a review meeting and an all-party discussion at the Collectorate. Additionally, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi toured the disaster-affected areas.

Army rolls out Stallion truck to test the structural integrity of the Bailey bridge they built in 31 hours at Chooralmala. Photo: Special Arrangement

Rescue efforts have been hindered by a combination of challenges, including treacherous terrain due to destroyed roads and bridges, and a shortage of heavy equipment, making it difficult for emergency personnel to clear mud and huge uprooted trees that fell on houses and other buildings.

1,300 personnel at work

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan, who is in the disaster-struck region coordinating the rescue efforts, said 1,300 personnel from various agencies and the armed forces carried out joint search-and-rescue operations in the area, braving the rains, winds and difficult terrain and without the help of heavy machinery. He also said that 9,328 people have been relocated to 91 relief camps in the district. Of these, 2,328 people from 578 families displaced due to the landslides at Chooralmala and Meppadi have been moved to nine relief camps, he said.

The Chief Minister's Office, in a statement, said that 143 bodies and several body parts found from the portion of Chaliyar river flowing through Malappuram have been brought to Wayanad. So far, 58 bodies and 95 body parts have been recovered from the neighbouring Malappuram district, it said. The Wayanad district administration said that 279 autopsies, including of body parts, have been completed and as many as 107 bodies have been identified. It also said that till now 100 body parts have been found from under the debris.

Rajan said the authorities are yet to finalise the count of missing people. "Initially, we used the voter list to identify the missing persons. But since it does not contain the details of the children, we are now relying on ration cards and other details. We are trying to identify the missing people by checking the ration card details and with the help of ASHA workers and anganwadi workers," he said.

Challenges

In the landslide-hit areas, rescuers operators had to deal with challenge of moving through waterlogged soil as they searched destroyed homes and buildings for survivors or bodies. With search operations underway in the calamity-ravaged Mundakkai, heavy machinery was required to remove the huge trees that got uprooted in the landslides and buried several houses.

"We are standing on the terrace of a building and a stench is emanating from underneath, indicating the presence of bodies. The building is fully covered with mud and uprooted trees," a rescuer said. He said that excavators were available for the operations, but they are insufficient for the task. "Heavy machinery is required to remove the huge trees and carry out search operations in the collapsed buildings. Only then can we make progress in the search operations," he added.