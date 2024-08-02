As fog lifts to reveal origin of landslide, search team finds Punchirimattom in ruins

The journey from Chooralmala Angadi to Punchirimattom, usually a brief 2.5 kilometres, has turned into a three-day ordeal due to the devastation. Two earthmoving machines arrived at the spot on Thursday afternoon, marking the third day of the disaster.

Punchirimattom is located beyond Mundakkai. When the Chooralmala bridge was destroyed in the landslide, the rescue team was unable to reach Mundakkai. The rescue personnel finally reached the spot with the help of a footbridge constructed by the Army. Punchirimattom remained cut off from the rest of the world even then.

As water levels in the river receded, three earthmoving machines managed to reach the opposite side of Chooralmala, but more machinery was needed to thoroughly search Mundakkai. Two additional large earthmoving machines arrived here on Thursday, slowly ascending the hill to aid the rescue workers.

Only a part of the road from Mundakkai Angadi to Punchirimattom now remains. The area now stands as a testament to the horrors of the landslides. When the fog lifts, the origin of the landslide atop the mountain becomes visible. Punchirimattom, once a bustling village, is now reduced to rubble and dirt.

The area has been completely isolated since the initial landslide, with another slide occurring during the rescue operation at 4 am. The fate of the residents, including Assam natives, remains uncertain, with many feared to be trapped under the debris.

The tragedy in Wayanad continues to unfold, with rescue teams working tirelessly against the odds to bring relief to the affected areas and to locate the missing. The true extent of the disaster remains unknown.