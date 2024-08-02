Chooralmala: For those arriving in Chooralmala after hearing about the landslide, a stark reminder awaits them at the junction: the mangled remains of an autorickshaw. This vehicle belonged to Ashokan of Akshay Nivas, a local resident here.

That autorickshaw, now battered by the fierce floodwaters, played a crucial role in saving at least 50 lives. Yet, Ashokan feels no regret over its loss. Though he mourns the dear ones swept away by the torrent, he finds solace in having saved many others.

Ashokan and several locals sensed impending danger hours before the landslide struck. The river surged ominously, and the rains intensified, signalling the potential for disaster. Anticipating a landslide, rescue workers quickly mobilised, realising they needed to evacuate the families of plantation workers living in `padis’ across the river.

Ashokan immediately joined the efforts, using his autorickshaw to ferry families one by one to relief camps on the safer side of the river. By 11 pm, the rescue mission was complete, and he parked his vehicle near the junction before heading home.

Later that night, Ashokan was jolted awake by loud noises and cries, signalling the landslide had occurred. Rushing back to the river, he found that the remaining people on the far side were in grave danger. By the time he crossed the waterbody once more, a second landslide struck.

The ensuing flood of water and debris swept away the bridge, leaving Ashokan and other rescuers stranded. They remained isolated until a temporary bridge was erected the next day, finally allowing them to return.