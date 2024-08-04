Nipah virus antibody found in bat samples collected from Pandikkad in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 04, 2024 08:02 PM IST
Health Minister Veena George briefs about Nipah outbreak in Malappuram to media. Photo: Facebook/ Malappuram collector

Malappuram: Health Minister Veena George on Sunday confirmed that the antibody of the Nipah virus was detected in the bat samples collected from Pandikkad in Malappuram, where a case was reported.

"The antibody's presence was detected in a sample collected within a 5-km radius. Antibodies were found in six of the 27 samples collected from fruit bats," she said.

The test results of all those in the contact list have been negative so far. A total of 472 people were on the contact list, of whom 261 completed 21 days of isolation and were removed from the list. It was on July 21 that a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram succumbed to the virus while under treatment for the disease at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. 

