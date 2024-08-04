UDF MLAs will donate one month salary to CMDRF: VD Satheesan

Kochi: Opposition leader V D Satheesan here on Sunday said that all UDF MLAs would give their one-month salary to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to extend solidarity with the government's efforts to help the victims of the Wayanad landslides. He added that UDF will cooperate with all activities envisaged and executed to help the people affected by the landslides.



“ Muslim League has announced a big housing project for the rehabilitation of the displaced people. Rahul Gandhi also declared that he would construct 100 houses. All parties in UDF will cooperate with the rehabilitation project. All families who are affected by the landslide should make a comeback to their lives. UDF will provide all help needed for it,” said Satheesan.

Expressing concern over the occurrence of similar disasters in Kerala, Satheesan pointed out the need to find a solution to it. He appealed to the government to establish an advanced early warning system for natual calamities.

This handout photograph taken on August 1, 2024 and released by Humane Society International, India, shows an aerial view of the tea plantations after landslides in Wayanad. Photo: Hemanth Byatroy / Humane Society International, India / AFP

“ In 2021, we had moved an adjournment motion on the natural disasters after examining some international study reports. We repeated the issue many times in the assembly. Action should be taken to map areas which are prone to landslides. Departments should have proper coordination for this. Department of Atmospheric Science in CUSAT has facilities with international standards. So, their support should be south in the mission. We should develop a system with artificial intelligence to get early warning of landslides and other calamities. Apart from rehabilitation efforts, we should find a solution to avoid such tragedies in future,” said Satheesan.

“Disaster management plan prepared in 2016 is still used in Kerala. Nature of natural calamities changed alor. We have prepared a plan regarding it. We will submit it to the government soon. The government should not neglect the seriousness of climate change. New policies should be taken after studying climate change. We oppose K-rail project and coastal highway projects because of climate change-related issues,” he added.