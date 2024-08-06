Wayanad landslides: Death toll touches 392, special search drive in isolated region today

Wayanad: The search to find the people who went missing in the multiple landslides at Mepadi panchayat of Wayanad will continue on Tuesday. Army, NDRF personnel, police, dog squad, forest department and Navy officials resumed the operation in the morning.

A special drive will be launched in the isolated region between Soochippara and Pothukallu. A special team of 12 personnel from the Army and forest department is deployed for the special search, official sources said.



If any body is found in this region, it will be airlifted, said officials. As per official records, around 180 people are still missing from Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Revenue Minister K Rajan told media that a list of the missing people will be prepared with the help of local bodies and ASHA workers. As many as 1,174 personnel from various forces took part in the search mission in six zones in the landslide-hit areas. They were joined by 913 volunteers and local people.

Meanwhile, the district authority will start assessing the losses in the landslides. Public Works Department will inspect the destroyed buildings as part of the action. The department will also collect the details of the building that should be demolished.

Rehabilitation package

On Monday, Kerala government announced that it would implement a comprehensive rehabilitation package for the landslide-affected people of Wayanad, where rescue operations and relief missions are still ongoing and stories of enormous loss as well as great courage continue to emerge. Land would be acquired, houses constructed and other infrastructure facilities required for the rehabilitation would be set up at the earliest, officials said. Several people from across the world have offered assistance for the rehabilitation efforts, Finance Minister KN Balagopal told reporters here after visiting the landslide-hit Chooralmala.

"The government will implement a comprehensive package for the rehabilitation of people affected by the disaster," the minister said. At present, the state government is giving top priority to the mental well-being of the disaster-hit people housed in relief camps, he added, presumably referring to the efforts of the health department in counselling the survivors. He also reiterated that the search operations will continue vigorously.