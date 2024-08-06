Wayanad: The draft list of missing people in Wayanad landslides will be published on Tuesday. Revenue Minister K Rajan on Tuesday said that as per present estimates 154 persons are missing and a data purification process has begun.



'' We have a list of 154 people who are reported missing. This list is being filtered by the officials as a first step. We will publish this list this evening. Once that is done, relatives and public can go through the list and we will be able to arrive at a final count of missing people, '' said K Rajan.

Six bodies were recovered from the site on Monday. The authorities are waiting for a 24-hour time period for relatives to raise claim for the bodies. The burial of bodies will be done later at Puthumala, the Minister said. '' We are giving all possible opportunity for survivors to identify their dear ones. The officials have been trained to handle all mortal remains with honour, even if it is a part of the body,'' said K Rajan.

In the last three days, 44 mortal remains of the landslide victims were buried; five at Kalpetta and the remaining on burial ground prepared on 64 cents of land at Puthumala. 154 body parts were also buried separately.