Police officer arrested in Kannur for abusing minor boy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 07, 2024 08:29 PM IST
Kannur: The Kannur Town Police arrested a senior civil police officer on Wednesday in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused, Abdul Rasaq (46), a native of Kanjirappally in Kottayam, was employed in the Telecommunications Department of Kerala Police in Kannur.

According to Town Inspector Sreejith Koderi, Rasaq sexually abused a 12-year-old boy from Chalad. The child resided near the accused and was allegedly abused by Rasaq at various locations. The arrest was based on a complaint lodged by the child's parents.
The SHO added that Rasaq was under suspension for the past six months following a complaint of assault lodged by his second wife in Kottayam.

