Private bus strike on Kuttiadi-Kozhikode route enters 4th day, commuters affected

Kozhikode: An ongoing bus strike along the Kuttiadi-Kozhikode route is affecting thousands of passengers including students. The flash strike started on Sunday after a bus driver was beaten up by two car passengers in a case of road rage.

The bus employees have said they are ready to resume the service once the accused are remanded. There was a discussion between the bus employees and Vatakara DySP on Tuesday, but it failed. A discussion between the joint labourers union leaders and the Atholi police is scheduled on Wednesday.

It was on Saturday evening that an argument between Ajwa bus driver Lineesh Puthiyappurath and two car passengers led to the alleged assault of the driver. “Lineesh was dragged off the bus to the road and beaten up. He collapsed on the road,” said Rejinesh, a representative of the bus employees collective.

He was admitted to a private hospital and the accused have also reportedly sought medical care in another hospital.

“We are ready to withdraw the strike as many passengers are struggling, but we want justice for the driver. The police have registered petty cases against the culprits, who had beaten up the young driver cruelly. They must be arrested and remanded,” said BMS Kuttiadi leader Shine Paimbally. Atholi police said that they have registered cases against the car passengers and that both the accused have been served notices to appear at the police station.

A total of 60 buses, plying on the Kuttiadi-Kozhikode route are on strike. This affects people from Kuttiadi, Kadiyangad, Perambra, Ulliyeri, Koothali etc. Employees in government and private sectors, labourers who are working in different parts of the district, college- school going students have been affected by the strike.

“We have not been able to go to work for the past 3 days,” said Lucky Kumar, a migrant worker who resides at Perambra. He is presently working at a construction site at Kuttikkattoor.