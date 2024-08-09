Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Plus Two student falls into waterbody while disposing garbage in Kochi's Nettoor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2024 09:54 AM IST Updated: August 09, 2024 10:34 AM IST
7 girls drown in Jharkhand pond during 'Karma Puja' immersion
Representational image: Shutterstock/pirtuss
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A Plus Two student fell into a lake in Kochi's Nettoor at 6.30 am on Friday. Fida, who is a Plus Two student at Panangad Higher Secondary School, had moved into the area with her parents and two siblings only last month. She is the daughter of Muthiraparambu Firoz Khan. The family hails from Nilambur in Malappuram.

According to the ward councillor, her parents said that she fell into the waterbody while she went to dispose of the garbage. The Fire Force and Police are leading the search and rescue operations. Scuba divers have been summoned to conduct search operations. Though the water is not deep, the mud at the banks which is like quicksand could have trapped the girl, the councillor said.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE