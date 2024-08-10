Gang leader hacked to death in TVM three days after release from jail

Thiruvananthapuram: A gangster was hacked to death by a three-member gang on Friday night. The victim, identified as Vettukathi Joy, a resident of Vattapara Kuttyani, succumbed to his injuries after lying in a pool of blood on the road for three hours before being taken to the hospital in a police jeep.



The brutal attack occurred around 9 pm at Powdikonam Society Junction. The assailants approached Joy in a car and attacked him. He sustained severe injuries on both legs. Joy, who was arrested under Kerala Antisocial Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA), was released from jail only three days back. He was a resident of Vishnu Nagar in Powdikonam.

Despite being rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, Joy succumbed to severe injuries passing away at 2 am. The attackers remain at large, and the police suspect gang rivalry as the motive behind the murder. The investigation is ongoing.