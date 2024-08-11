Alappuzha: In a shocking incident, a newborn was found dead at an isolated place in Thakazhi's Kunnumma here. A woman from Cherthala's Poochakkal has given birth to this child. As the infant's body was found buried in an abandoned area, police suspect that it is a case of murder.

Police took two youths including the boyfriend of the woman into custody over suspected involvement in the crime. The two in police custody are Thakazhi natives Thomas Joseph (24) and Asok Joseph (30). Manorama News reported that the two youths in custody told police that they received the child's dead body from the woman.

The girlfriend of Thomas gave birth to the child on August 7 at her residence. After the delivery, the woman handed over the child to Thomas, say reports. As the woman suffered severe stomach ache, she was rushed to a private hospital in Ernakulam. After finding something suspicious in the woman's behaviour, the hospital authority declared that medical care would be provided only in the presence of her parents. The woman opened up about the childbirth when her parents reached the hospital. When enquired about the child, the woman claimed that she had handed over the baby to her boyfriend for abandoning at Ammathottil, a government-owned centre,

It is suspected that the woman and Thomas plotted the crime to hide the childbirth from their families. Amabalappuzha police will take the two youths for evidence collection at Thakazhi.