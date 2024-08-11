Thrissur: A Sri Lankan national who escaped from Thrissur police was nabbed by the Sri Lankan Navy while crossing the maritime border. Ajith Kishan Perera who was booked in a drug case reportedly fled from Thrissur on July 24. Efforts are underway to bring him back to India under an international agreement.



Ajith Kishan Perera. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kochi police had arrested Perera in a drug case last month and shifted him to Viyyur jail in Thrissur. But the accused tricked the police and escaped while being taken to Ayyanthole court for the hearing. During the probe, Thrissur police had traced Ajith's presence in Kochi and issued a lookout notice.

In the meantime, Ajith reached Kanyakumari and stole a boat for travelling to Sri Lanka by sea. But the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted the suspicious boat at the border, leading to Ajith's arrest.

Ajith was in a weak state when the navy personnel confirmed his identity after checking the Kerala police's lookout notice. Ajith is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan authority has officially informed the Thrissur West Police about Ajith's capture.