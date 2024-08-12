Expert panel to study scope of habitation in landslide-hit regions of Wayanad

Wayanad: A team of experts from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) will carry out a study about the possibility of habitation in the landslide-hit regions of Wayanad. They are expected to visit the regions including Chooralmala and Mundakkai on Monday.



The state government has appointed the six-member panel led by John Mathayi, former scientist of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies in Thiruvananthapuram. Centre for Water Resources Development and Management(CWRDM) head Dr TK Drishya, Surathkal National Institue of Technology Civil Engineering department professor Dr Sreevalsa Kolathayar, Wayanad district soil protection officer Thara Manoharan, State Disaster Management Authority's hazard analyst G S Pradeep are the other team members.

Pradeep will coordinate the activities here. As per the order issued by State Disaster Management Authority member secretary Sekhar L Kuriakose, A Shinu is also included in the team for providing assistance of Geographic Information System (GIS). The panel will also examine the places identified for rehabilitating the landslide survivors.

They will submit a set of recommendations to the KSDMA regarding land utilisation and other steps. The team has been asked to submit a detailed report to the government within 10 days. The Kerala government has formed the panel as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The district authority will provide all necessary support to the expert panel.

Earlier, Kalpetta MLA T Siddique on Sunday said that the landslide-hit area of Mundakkai is no longer suitable for human habitation. "The disaster is far more severe than what we have seen so far," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has started action to set up a temporary rehabilitation for the people displaced in the natural disaster. A total of 253 rental houses including government quarters were identified for the same. Currently, 1,770 people are housed in 15 relief camps in the district.