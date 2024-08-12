Sale of antibiotics drops by Rs 1,000 cr in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The state has reported a significant reduction in antibiotic drug sales over the past year. Of the Rs 15,000-crore worth of medicines sold annually in the state, antibiotics accounted for Rs 4,500 crore.

However, with the government enforcing stringent regulations, the sale of antibiotics through hospitals and medical stores has declined by Rs 1,000 crore.

In response to findings that several infectious viruses are developing antimicrobial resistance, the State Health Department intervened a year ago to curb the overuse of antibiotics. As part of this effort, the department decided to revoke the licences of drug stores selling antibiotics without a doctor’s prescription. Authorities also instructed medical organisations, such as the Indian Medical Association, to exercise caution when prescribing antibiotics to patients.

The All Kerala Chemist and Druggist Association attributes the Rs 1,000-crore decline in antibiotic sales primarily to government interventions and a reduction in doctors prescribing antibiotics.

The government health centers in the state purchase drugs worth Rs 800 crore annually through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation. Regulations have also been extended to the purchase of antibiotics in this sector. Additionally, antibiotic resistance is increasing in other sectors such as dairy, poultry, and fisheries.

A serious problem

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites evolve and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death. This is a serious challenge faced by the global health sector.

As disease-causing microbes acquire resistance, medicines become ineffective, worsening the disease over time and significantly increasing treatment costs. Studies have revealed that at least 10 million people could die from AMR if the unscientific use of antibiotics is not regulated.

Points to consider