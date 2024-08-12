Wayanad: The extensive search operations in Wayanad to find the people who are still missing in the landslides resumed on Monday morning. A group of tribal people have found a body part in the banks of Chaliyar river. The human remains will be taken to Nilambur district hospital soon.

A forest official told Manorama News that a left hand of a decomposed body was found stuck between logs in river bank.

Search in Chaliyar river. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

The massive search carried out by local people and security forces, including the Indian Army, was stopped on Sunday following heavy rain in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions.

According to the state government, the landslides killed 229 people, while over 130 are still missing. A total of 51 bodies are yet to be identified. The government on Monday will release the results of the DNA tests of the bodies and body parts recovered from the disaster-hit areas.



Search is underway for the people who went missing in the landslide. Photo: Manorama

The government has decided to intensify the search in five regions close to Chaliyar river in Malappuram. A special search team of the army and Kerala Police's Special Operations Group will be deployed in Kanthanpara region. No volunteers will be allowed for the search in Kanthanpara area which is close to the forest, sources said.

A team of 60 personnel of various forces including Army, NDRF, fire force and forest department will carry out searches from Munderi to Parappanpara near Chaliyar river. IG Sethuraman told Manorama News, that search in the river is a tough task due to the bad weather. As per unofficial reports, a total of 245 bodies have been recovered from Chaliyar river till date.

Members of the cabinet sub-committee, who met the media said a detailed search will be conducted on August 12 and 13 to find those who are missing in the devastating landslides in Wayanad. State Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said a 190-member team comprising NDRF, police, fire force, Civil Defence Force, Forest Department, and volunteers will participate in the search operation at five zones. He said a total of 253 rental houses have been identified to rehabilitate the survivors of the landslide.

Athanar, a survivor of the landslide at the place where his house was situated. Photo: Manorama

"The rehabilitation process will be held only after consulting with the survivors. Eighteen teams are currently conducting surveys at the 14 relief camps. The survivors can select the panchayat they prefer," the minister added. Basic furniture and other necessary home appliances will be made available, he said.

Meanwhile, the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) will hold a special camp on Monday in disaster-struck regions to retrieve the official documents including ID cards of the survivors who have lost everything. The camp will be jointly organised by various departments, IT Mission and Akshaya centres.

Amid the government's efforts for rehabilitation of the survivors, an expert team of the state disaster management authority will visit the landslide-hit regions on Monday to assess whether these areas are suitable for habitation. Places considered for rehabilitation by the government also will be examined. The team has been asked to submit a detailed report to the government within 10 days.

A total of 2,000 people, including the families and survivors in the disaster, took part in the massive search operation on Sunday. Currently, there are 1,770 people housed in 15 relief camps. This includes 673 women and 439 children.